Hawkins County Sheriff: Female body found in Church Hill identified

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a woman found in a ditch on Tranbarger Road on Monday.

According to a release from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the woman has been identified as 22-year-old Ashley Gail Vick.

The release says Vick was found unresponsive in Church Hill and determined to be deceased by Hawkins County EMS on arrival.

A person of interest, Brad Addington was taken into custody on Thursday after a standoff in Sullivan County.

PREVIOUS: Person of interest in suspicious death investigation in custody after standoff in Sullivan County

Blood and broken glass was found on the roadway near Vick when she was discovered.

PREVIOUS: HCSO: Blood, broken glass found on Church Hill roadway near woman’s body

The investigation is still ongoing.