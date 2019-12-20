Hawkins County Sheriff: Female body found in Church Hill identified

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a woman found in a ditch on Tranbarger Road on Monday.
According to a release from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the woman has been identified as 22-year-old Ashley Gail Vick.
The release says Vick was found unresponsive in Church Hill and determined to be deceased by Hawkins County EMS on arrival.
A person of interest, Brad Addington was taken into custody on Thursday after a standoff in Sullivan County.
Blood and broken glass was found on the roadway near Vick when she was discovered.
The investigation is still ongoing.