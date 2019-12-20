1  of  2
Breaking News
THP: 1-year-old among three dead in Unicoi County crash Hawkins County Sheriff: Female body found in Church Hill identified

Hawkins County Sheriff: Female body found in Church Hill identified

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a woman found in a ditch on Tranbarger Road on Monday.

According to a release from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the woman has been identified as 22-year-old Ashley Gail Vick.

The release says Vick was found unresponsive in Church Hill and determined to be deceased by Hawkins County EMS on arrival.

A person of interest, Brad Addington was taken into custody on Thursday after a standoff in Sullivan County.

PREVIOUS: Person of interest in suspicious death investigation in custody after standoff in Sullivan County

Blood and broken glass was found on the roadway near Vick when she was discovered.

PREVIOUS: HCSO: Blood, broken glass found on Church Hill roadway near woman’s body

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss