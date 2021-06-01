Hawkins County Schools to host ‘free bulk food distribution’ each Tuesday in June

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County School District is making an effort to get food into the community this summer.

According to a post from the school district, a free bulk food distribution will be held each Tuesday afternoon in the month of June.

The distributions will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the following schools:

  • Bulls Gap School
  • Church Hill Elementary
  • Hawkins Elementary
  • Mooresburg Elementary
  • Surgoinsville Elementary

“Bulk food will be provided for families to prepare at their leisure during the week,” the post states.

Some of the distributed food items may include a gallon of milk, bread, produce, frozen items and breakfast items.

The distribution is limited to one bag per child ages 0-18 and is drive-thru only.

The post states children do not have to be present in the vehicle and bags are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

