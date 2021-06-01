Hawkins County Schools to host ‘free bulk food distribution’ each Tuesday in June

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County School District is making an effort to get food into the community this summer.

According to a post from the school district, a free bulk food distribution will be held each Tuesday afternoon in the month of June.

The distributions will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the following schools:

Bulls Gap School

Church Hill Elementary

Hawkins Elementary

Mooresburg Elementary

Surgoinsville Elementary

“Bulk food will be provided for families to prepare at their leisure during the week,” the post states.

Some of the distributed food items may include a gallon of milk, bread, produce, frozen items and breakfast items.

The distribution is limited to one bag per child ages 0-18 and is drive-thru only.

The post states children do not have to be present in the vehicle and bags are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.