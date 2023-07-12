NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County supervisor was named a finalist for the Tennessee Department of Education’s supervisor of the year award.

Brandon Williams, who serves as the career and technical education supervisor for Hawkins County Schools, was one of nine finalists — three from each of the state’s Grand Divisions — announced on Wednesday.

To qualify for the award, “candidates must demonstrate a record of implementing innovative programs and managing and motivating students and staff,” the department said in a release. “Additionally, the nominees must have a minimum of three years of experience as an administrator and a minimum of five years of experience in Tennessee public schools.”

Nine finalists for principal of the year were also announced.

Next, the finalists will be interviewed by a panel made up of department staff and other education officials.

The 2023-24 principal and supervisor of the year will be announced in the fall.

2023-24 Tennessee Principal of the Year Finalists

West Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Shelby/Municipals Renee Meeks Sea Isle Elementary Memphis-Shelby County Schools Southwest Christopher Morris Crestview Middle School Tipton County Schools Northwest Laura Pitts South Fulton Middle/High School Obion County Schools

Middle Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Mid Cumberland Don Bartch Overall Creek Elementary Murfreesboro City Schools South Central Layne Draper-Talbott East Side Elementary Bedford County Schools Upper Cumberland Tina Francis-Hodges Jere Whitson Elementary Putnam County Schools

East Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Southeast Angel Hardaway North City School Athens City Schools East Tennessee April Meyers Clinton Middle School Anderson County Schools First Tennessee Michelle Green Lincoln Heights Elementary Hamblen County Schools

2023-24 Supervisor of the Year Finalists

West Tennessee

CORE Region Supervisor District Shelby/Municipals Reggie Jackson Memphis-Shelby County Schools Southwest Brooke Shipley Tipton County Schools Northwest Amy Davis Benton County Schools

Middle Tennessee

CORE Region Supervisor District Mid Cumberland Kristian Dennison Cheatham County Schools South Central Julie Haynes Bedford County Schools Upper Cumberland Dorothy Marlene Holton Cumberland County Schools

East Tennessee