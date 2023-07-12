NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County supervisor was named a finalist for the Tennessee Department of Education’s supervisor of the year award.

Brandon Williams, who serves as the career and technical education supervisor for Hawkins County Schools, was one of nine finalists — three from each of the state’s Grand Divisions — announced on Wednesday.

To qualify for the award, “candidates must demonstrate a record of implementing innovative programs and managing and motivating students and staff,” the department said in a release. “Additionally, the nominees must have a minimum of three years of experience as an administrator and a minimum of five years of experience in Tennessee public schools.”

Nine finalists for principal of the year were also announced.

Next, the finalists will be interviewed by a panel made up of department staff and other education officials.

The 2023-24 principal and supervisor of the year will be announced in the fall.

2023-24 Tennessee Principal of the Year Finalists

West Tennessee 

CORE Region Principal School District 
Shelby/Municipals Renee Meeks Sea Isle Elementary Memphis-Shelby County Schools 
Southwest Christopher Morris Crestview Middle School Tipton County Schools 
Northwest Laura Pitts South Fulton Middle/High School Obion County Schools  

Middle Tennessee 

CORE Region Principal School District 
Mid Cumberland Don Bartch Overall Creek Elementary Murfreesboro City Schools 
South Central Layne Draper-Talbott East Side Elementary Bedford County Schools 
Upper Cumberland Tina Francis-Hodges Jere Whitson Elementary Putnam County Schools 

East Tennessee 

CORE Region Principal School District 
Southeast Angel Hardaway North City School  Athens City Schools 
East Tennessee April Meyers Clinton Middle School Anderson County Schools 
First Tennessee Michelle Green Lincoln Heights Elementary  Hamblen County Schools

2023-24 Supervisor of the Year Finalists

West Tennessee 

CORE Region Supervisor District 
Shelby/Municipals Reggie Jackson  Memphis-Shelby County Schools  
Southwest Brooke Shipley Tipton County Schools 
Northwest Amy Davis  Benton County Schools 

Middle Tennessee 

CORE Region Supervisor District 
Mid Cumberland Kristian Dennison  Cheatham County Schools  
South Central Julie Haynes Bedford County Schools 
Upper Cumberland Dorothy Marlene Holton Cumberland County Schools 

East Tennessee 

CORE Region Supervisor District 
Southeast Susan Arlette Robinson Bradley County Schools 
East Tennessee Joshua Reese Loudon County Schools 
First Tennessee Brandon Williams Hawkins County Schools 