HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Jan. 3, 2024, all students in Hawkins County Schools will be able to eat breakfast and lunch for free each school day.

On Wednesday, the school system announced all Hawkins County students would have access to both free meals for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year as part of a pilot program.

According to a letter by Director of Child Nutrition Mandy Kenner, all Hawkins County students have had access to free breakfast during the fall semester. Additionally, six of the system’s 16 schools operated under the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). That program allowed students at those six schools access to free breakfast and lunch.

Students will not have to pay for any meals for the remainder of the school year and will not be required to submit and income-based application.

Kenner wrote that the CEP program will now be extended to the ten remaining Hawkins County schools since the federal government has lowered the threshold for participation. Kenner also wrote the State of Tennessee directly certified “students receiving certain Medicaid benefits to those already receiving benefits like SNAP (food stamps) and TANF (Families First).”

The school system will reportedly look at continuing the program late in the spring of 2024 to consider extending it.

Hawkins County students will be given one breakfast and one lunch meal at no cost, but they can still purchase second meals and a la carte items with cash or meal funds.

Any students with a negative school cafeteria balance as of Jan. 3 will have until the end of the school year to pay that balance.