HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — “It’s gonna take a lot to drag me back to school. There’s still 100 things or more I wanna do.”

The music teachers of the Hawkins County School District welcomed in the new school year with a song that might have a familiar tune, but the words will have you cracking up.

The music teachers in Hawkins County are the best! #HCSProud #HCSGameOn Posted by Hawkins County School District on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Instead of “I bless the rains down in Africa,” the music teachers sang, “It’s time to teach some Algebra.”

The performance welcomed back teachers before the students begin their classes.