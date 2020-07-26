Hawkins County roads need work, residents say

HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- Some roads in Hawkins County are unsafe to drive on, according to several residents who live on the county roads.

However, the road superintendent says roads that lead to just a few people’s homes should not be considered county roads.

For years, residents have been asking for newly paved roads, but Hawkins County Road Superintendent, Lowell Bean, says there’s just no money in the budget, and he has roads with higher priority that also need service.

“We’re aware of these roads that people call on and we’re working toward those roads, and we will get them eventually if we don’t run out of money,” said Bean.

“It’s his budget, but it’s our money,” said Garry Loucks, a Hawkins County Resident who is urging Bean to fix several roads in the community.

This is Barrett Hallow Road and Grassy Creek Road over in Hawkins County. Both are county roads and residents are say they need a ton of work. The road superintendent though is saying there’s roads in the county with higher priority. More tonight @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities. pic.twitter.com/SVVNa4gil4 — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) July 25, 2020

Those roads include Grassy Creek Road, Barrett Hollow Road, Early Branch, and Mountain View Private School Road.

“The roads fall off the mountain; they’re eroded, full of pot holes, sharp at the edges and the communities all have bad roads, less then satisfactory roads,” Loucks explained.

Though residents say these are high traveled roads, Bean disagrees.

“In my opinion, a county road that just got one house on it shouldn’t be a county road to start with,” explained Bean. “It’s not right for the taxpayers of the county to maintain somebody’s driveway, and I know they’re not going to like that, but that’s the way it is.”

Bean said the rain the past three spring seasons has made the roads extremely wet which ruins the roads.

That rain also puts them behind in their work, and now with the coronavirus pandemic, the highway department is losing almost $500,000 that would usually be used for county roads.

“People need to realize we don’t have all this money that they’re paying in taxes,” said Bean. “It does not come to the highway department. Most of our revenue comes from gas taxes.”

According to Bean it costs $100,000 to pave a mile of road, but Loucks says the roads needed work way before the rain and the pandemic.

“The people are proud of their community, and this is a black mark on it,” said Loucks. “When you have to ask a county numerous times, practically beg them on hands and knees — and I’m talking the road supervisor’s office — to come out and handle what we pay them to do, practically beg them, there’s something wrong in the county.”

Residents say they frequent these roads to get to Sullivan County.

One of the roads, Mountain View Private School Road, has been closed for two years because it is unsafe to drive on.