HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad Sunday took to social media to warn motorists of debris on the roadways due to recent storms.

The rescue squad posted on its Facebook page that drivers in the St. Clair and Bulls Gap areas should take caution as several reports have been submitted about debris on the roadways.

The post said that first responders and road crews were working to clear the roadways.