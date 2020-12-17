Hawkins County Rescue Squad to begin insurance billing for services in 2021

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad has announced that they will begin insurance billing for rescue services.

According to a release from the squad, the billing will begin on January 1, 2021 and will cover motor vehicle crashes, helicopter landing zones and technical rescues.

Insurance companies will only be billed for rescue services provided by the rescue squad.

Individuals will not be required to pay any amounts not covered by insurance.

The release says that they decided to use a program called Fire Recovery USA to help offset the cost of operating.

The revenue collected will go to the general fund to be utilized for things like daily operations, training, equipment and more.