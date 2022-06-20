HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting on June 21 the Hawkins County Rescue Squad will begin selling fireworks to raise funds.

According to a Facebook post by the rescue squad, the sale will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 10 on June 21 and hours for the remaining days will be posted the squad’s Facebook page and website no later than 9 p.m. on the 21.

Customers can come purchase fireworks at the lower lot at 955 East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville. All major cards and cash will be accepted, according to the post.

Retired of active duty military members will be able to enjoy a 10 percent discount with a valid ID.