Hawkins County Rescue Squad respond to 2 early-morning water rescues, over-turned natural gas tank

Courtesy of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad via Facebook

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad took to social media early Sunday morning to warn motorists to avoid heavy flooded areas after crews responded to two separate water rescues in the county.

In a Facebook post, officials reported having responded to one water rescue in the Rogersville area involving individuals trapped in their residences due to flooding.

The other water rescue happened in Surgoinsville where crews removed an individual from a flooded residence.

Later Sunday morning, officials said a 500-gallon natural gas tank overturned Surgoinsville Creek Road.

All scenes were cleared by 4:45 a.m.