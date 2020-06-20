Hawkins County Rescue Squad hosts roadblock fundraiser

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad hosted a Roadblock Fundraiser on East and West Main Street in Rogersville Saturday.

The event started at 7 a.m. and runs through the afternoon.

Lieutenant Corey Young of the rescue squad told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the fundraiser is set up on either end of Main Street in Rogersville. This annual event is hosted to gain funds for the general operations of the rescue squad, he added.

Young said several hundred cars had already passed through the roadside event by noon on Saturday and he hoped to see many more.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad gets some funding from the county and Rogersville, as well as some from the United Way, but these fundraisers is how the rescue squad earns the rest of its budget, Young said.

Those who cannot make it in person, but with to donate can do so on the rescue squad’s website.