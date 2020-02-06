1  of  20
Hawkins County Rescue Squad: Driver rescued from floodwaters, transported to hospital after crash on Highway 113

Local

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was rescued and transported to a hospital after crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Hawkins County along Highway 113 on Thursday morning.

According to Lieutenant Corey Young of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, first responders were called to Highway 113 near Bulls Gap Saint Clair Road and were told the vehicle was in the water with a person still inside.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle about ten feet off the road in a flooded ditch.

Young tells News Channel 11 that the responders had to wade through 2-3 feet of floodwater to reach the person inside.

Emergency crews were able to free the patient from the vehicle, and the person was transported to a hospital by EMS.

Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Persia Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and TDOT all responded.

