Hawkins County Rescue Squad collecting items for tornado victims Tuesday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Holston Valley Baptist Association will be collecting donations on Tuesday for Tennesseans affected by recent tornadoes.

The donated items will go to those in need in the Middle Tennessee and Nashville areas.

Donations can be dropped off at the rescue squad station at 955 East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The items needed include:

  • Toiletries
  • Feminine products
  • Adult diapers
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Paper plates, towels, cups, napkins and toilet paper
  • Plasticware
  • Laundry products and new towels and washcloths
  • New Dishes
  • Trash bags
  • Baby food and formula
  • Baby diapers and wipes
  • Toys
  • Cat and Dog food
  • Flashlights
  • Gloves
  • Coloring books
  • Blankets and pillows

