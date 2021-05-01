Hawkins County Rescue Squad: Boaters rescue 3 people at TVA John Sevier Dam

Courtesy of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad via Facebook

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad remains on-scene of a water rescue at the TVA John Sevier Dam.

According to a post from the rescue squad, boaters rescued three people from the water on Saturday.

Those individuals have been brought to shore and are being evaluated by EMS crews.

Responding agencies include the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County E-911, Persia Volunteer Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department and the TWRA.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.