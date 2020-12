ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Sunday confirmed the death of the county property assessor, Jeff Thacker.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office posted that Thacker was “an individual that was dedicated to the betterment of Hawkins County and very compassionate about his duty to serve the citizens of Hawkins County.”

No further information was available regarding Thacker’s passing.