Hawkins County passes Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution at Monday meeting

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County is the latest community to join the ranks of those that have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Commissioner Rick Brewer from District 6 told News Channel 11 that the resolution passed at the Hawkins County Commission meeting on Monday night.

Brewer said the resolution passed in a unanimous vote. Every commissioner was present for the vote.

The resolution was proposed by Commissioner Michael J. Herrell of District 7.

Brewer says the resolution does not provide any funding for legislators, but it does voice the county’s support of the Second Amendment.

Washington County, Tennessee also passed its own resolution in support of the Second Amendment on Monday.