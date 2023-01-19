ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County leaders and community members met Thursday night to brainstorm ideas for better preparation for emergency situations.

Some pointed to the frigid weather late last year as evidence there needs to be a better plan.

Churches, civic organizations, business leaders, and government agencies were invited to the Hawkins County Natural Gas Company to discuss implementing an official plan.

Blaine Jones, co-founder of the non-profit Four Square Inc., said that after speaking with the mayor and having a church open its doors during the cold weather, there needs to be better coordination when emergencies hit.

Organizers plan to have another meeting in about two weeks.