Hawkins County native vying for Tennessee congressional seat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) As Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe plans to retire at the end of his term more than a dozen people are running for his seat.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with hopeful Blair Walsingham from Hawkins County. She has stepped in to serve her country before and is now hoping to serve again.

“I think the issues in Tennessee have gotten too big to ignore,” Tennessee’s first district congressional candidate Blair Walsingham said.

The Air Force veteran and mother of four said her campaign’s focus is to implement universial basic income, or UBI, to address poverty in Tennessee.

She said, “It does help everybody and not just one group of people. It helps parents, it helps people who work, people who aren’t unemployed, caretakers, teachers. Every single person in Tennessee would benefit from that.”

Walsingham is a small business owner who knows the financial strain COVID-19 has brought and wants to help small business owners.

“I think a lot of us are feeling that right now. That’s what’s driving other people to really open the economy back up, which I find a risky move,” Walsingham told Kassahun. “What we should focus on is building these businesses up in the future, so that anytime something happens, they are not forced to face financial let down or risk their lives or safety of others.”

In April, Walsingham raised funds for people who are in need of meals, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s extremely important that we are acting quickly for people in need,” Walsingham said. “We’re looking at this being a long-term problem. We can say that there is unemployment, food stamps or whatever program but those take time, they take paperwork and people are hurting now. They need aid now. So, we have to act quickly.”

The 48-hour fundraiser surpassed her goal of 500 meals.

“We actually raised about $6,000. That’s 750 meals to give out in the Tri-Cities area. It was phenomenal. It was great to see the community come together. We are going to do several more of those.”

She understands she would have some big shoes to fill, following Congressman Phil roe’s departure.

“We need to bring new people in and just new ideas,” she said. When we have these politicians who are involved in big business, they are not looking out for the small business people. They are looking out for the interest of the big corporations – not us. So, by supporting me, you’re supporting somebody who has the same views as you do.”

The Hawkins County native supports internet expansion into rural communities like hers.

“People need to have access to a doctor and maybe our hospitals are full for whatever reason. It’s safer for them to have access to this. It’s easier for our law enforcement to stay connected so it’s not just about the internet struggles. It’s education. Our kids are not in school right now. A lot of them are left out because they can’t jump in and just get online and do their studies.”

Blair Walsingham is running on the Democratic ticket against two other candidates. There are 16 candidates running on the Republican ticket and one running as Independent. The candidates can be found here.

Tennessee First Congressional District Democrats organizers say there will be plans for debates to be held in June and July, before the primary election.

The primary elections in Tennessee will take place Thursday, August 6. Early voting starts Friday, July 17.

