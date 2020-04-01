Hawkins County investigators searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ 19-year-old assault suspect

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous.

According to a post from HCSO, Devin Allen Ray Rose is wanted for aggravated assault on officers, theft of several vehicles and other charges.

The post also says Rose is wanted in Sullivan County.

Anyone with information as to where Rose is should call 911 or 423-272-7121.

Citizens are advised not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.