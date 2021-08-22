Hawkins County Humane Society and HCSO look for person responsible for beating and dragging dog

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dog is recovering after he was found in Hawkins County this week beaten, with a broken pelvis and a rash after being dragged.

Now, the Hawkins County Humane Society and sheriff’s office are looking for the person responsible for injuring the dog they call “Chase.”

Melissa Cooper, with the Hawkins County Humane Society was called to the scene on Thursday, when the boxer-mastiff mix was found. He was found near the intersection of Stanley Valley Rd and Will Rd.

“It’s pretty sad and heartbreaking,” Cooper said. “Especially since I have children too, and if they’re willing to hurt an animal, God only knows what they’ll do to a kid.”

Cooper said Chase is now at the Rogersville Animal Hospital receiving extensive medical treatment. Unfortunately, Cooper said cases like his aren’t uncommon for them.

“I didn’t grow up in the best home, so I relate really good to ones like that,” Cooper said. “That’s what helped me start my recovery was this place here. It just means everything to me to help them start their second chance of life.”

Cooper said she sees at least one to two abuse cases at the humane society every month.

Hawkins County Humane Society board member Sue Barkley said she was also on the scene when Chase was found.

“He’s a big dog, and you have to put some force behind it to hurt him,” Barkley said. “So, that really bothered me.”

Humane Society staff said, after they posted on Facebook, the community reached out and has already donated enough money to cover Chase’s vet bills.

“You don’t have to take your anger out on your animal,” Barkley said. “You don’t. Give it up. Bring it here. Course, we are at capacity, but we’ll find a way.”

Now, Chase is starting his road to recovery that’s more than just physical.

“I cry daily,” Cooper said. “Just to watch the growth from going from being abused to learning how to love again and trust again is just overwhelming sometimes.”

The search for the person responsible continues. If you have information that may help in the open investigation, contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-4848 or the Hawkins County Humane Society.