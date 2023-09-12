HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Health Department, along with partners from the community, will host its annual “Drive-Thru Baby Shower” for expectant parents and families on Sept. 22.

The event serves as an information source for soon-to-be parents on various topics, including, tobacco cessation, breastfeeding, immunizations, family planning and more.

“Pregnancy is a special and exciting time for women and their families,” said Shaun Street, Hawkins County Health Director. “Through our partnerships in the community, the event will provide expecting parents and families information to assist in a healthy pregnancy and the baby’s health after delivery.

Attendees will remain in their vehicles as they drive through the main parking lot to meet representatives of participating community organizations. Tote bags with information will be given out at the event and participants can register for giveaways.

The Drive-Thru Baby Shower runs from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Rogersville City Park.

For more information, call the Hawkins County Health Department Rogersville Office at 423-272-7641.