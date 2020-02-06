Hawkins County EMA warns drivers of flooded roadways

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency is warning drivers that multiple roadways in the county are either flooded or impassible.

Just before 5 a.m., crews were called to a water rescue on Highway 113 and rescued a driver from a vehicle in a flooded ditch.

PREVIOUS: Hawkins County Rescue Squad: Driver rescued from floodwaters, transported to hospital after crash on Highway 113

Hawkins County EMA commented under their post saying that flooding issues were occurring across the county.

Flooding was noted to be present at Housewright Road and Blevins Road.

Drivers are reminded by Hawkins County EMA to TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.