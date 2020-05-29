Hawkins County EMA: Thursday storm damages properties, downs power lines

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday’s storms left a wake of damage across Hawkins County, according to the county’s emergency management agency.

According to posts from Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, properties in the Surgoinsville area were damaged, and power lines were also downed in the area.

At 3:37 p.m., the National Weather Service in Morristown issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwest Hawkins County, initially meant to last until 4:15 p.m.

Around 4:30 p.m., trees and utility poles were downed by the storm in the Rogersville area.

Roads in Hawkins County were also covered with water during the storm.