NAPLES, Fla. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County 911 dispatcher was part of a team of emergency communications specialists deployed to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian.

Cheyenne Murrell, a shift supervisor with the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, is in Naples, Florida along with others from across Tennessee.

Murrell and other members of the team are relieving local dispatchers, who have been working long hours since the hurricane hit.

“One of the girls that I trained with the first day I was here, she’s had like one day off since all this started,” Murrell said.

Murrell says she was prepared to spend two weeks in Florida, but so many people have shown up to help that she now expects to come home Friday.