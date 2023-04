ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several crews are responding to an active brush fire in Hawkins County.

Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller told News Channel 11 crews from around the county and the Tennessee Forestry Service are working a brush fire at the 7500 block of Highway 66 in Rogersville.

Miller stated that there are no structures in immediate danger.

