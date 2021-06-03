Hawkins County constable who previously resigned over felony charges now faces drug charges

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County constable who resigned two years ago while facing felony charges but was re-elected last year is now facing drug charges.

William Creasy, 67, was booked into the Hawkins County Jail on charges of official misconduct, simple possession or casual exchange, and possession of a controlled substance without a license.

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and district attorney general’s office led to a grand jury indictment Tuesday against Creasy.

Investigators looked into a report that a constable was in possession of controlled substances taken from people during traffic stops and was using the substances to train K-9 drug detection dogs without proper documentation.

“During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified District 1 Hawkins County Constable William Creasy as that individual,” the TBI stated in a release.

Creasy is a professional service dog trainer who donated a purebred English Labrador to the Kingsport Police Department’s K-9 unit in 2017.

The Hawkins County constable resigned in 2019 after he was charged with official misconduct and official oppression but was re-elected last year. The charges came after a 2018 incident in which Creasy used the blue lights on his constable car to pull someone over before he had officially taken office as constable, according to investigators.

Jail records show Creasy was released from jail a few hours after his arrest Thursday. He was booked on a $3,000 bond.