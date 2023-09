ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Commission approved a replacement juvenile judge Monday evening.

Commissioners appointed Amy Skelton as the temporary replacement for Judge Daniel Boyd.

Boyd was suspended by the state after being indicted on charges of forgery, bribery and criminal simulation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation accuses Boyd of giving a client a forged divorce paper and offering her money to withdraw a complaint against him.