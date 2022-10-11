HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Schools Board of Education approved the pay scale for its new bus monitors program at its Oct. 6 meeting.

According to Chairman Chris Christian, the program has been a topic of discussion among the school board for a while. On Thursday, the board approved a pay scale of $20 per route or $40 per day for the bus monitors.

Christian said the bus monitors are being put on routes in response to behavioral problems but primarily to improve safety. The board hopes the presence of the monitors will allow the drivers to focus more on the roadways.

The bus monitors will be the primary adults addressing students rather than the drivers, and Christian said the hope is that a monitor will be assigned to each route.

Some monitors are already working on bus routes, according to Christian. He said those monitors were already employees of Hawkins County Schools who stepped up to help fill the roles.