HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County volunteer fire department is down its most vital fire truck and some equipment after a Thanksgiving crash.

The Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s six-man, 1500-gallon fire engine was involved in a crash on Surgoinsville Creek Road on Thanksgiving.

Fire Chief Paul Cappello said crews were returning from a structure fire in Goshen Valley when a car crossed over the yellow line into the fire truck’s lane.

“To avoid hitting the vehicle, they did an evasive maneuver to get off the roadway, causing the truck to go into the hillside,” Cappello said.

Cappello said the crew was shaken up, but ultimately, neither the crew nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

The truck, however, sustained major damage to its underbelly, right-rear rim and side.

“The rear end leaf springs were sheared off,” Cappello said. “Four tires in the rear were blown out. Basically, the whole passenger side of the truck, diamond-plate roll-up compartments were destroyed.”

Cappello said the truck’s jaws of life extraction tools and hazmat equipment were damaged but could return to service if they pass a re-certification.

Last year, the department responded to over 300 calls in its northern Hawkins County service area.

Cappello said the truck, which responded to most of those calls, cannot be driven, affecting how the department can respond to calls.

“We’re basically down 1,500 gallons of water with tanker operations, extrication equipment,” Cappello said. “Now instead of six guys riding on a fire truck, we have four people driving to a scene, and then [one of the other engines] showing up. It’s going to cause congestion.”

None of the department’s other trucks have the same capabilities as the truck that was lost.

Cappello said the department’s insurance company is estimating the damage, but he said he would guess it to be north of $175,000.

That’s money hard to come by for a department already working on a shoestring budget.

“A new fire truck would cost $1.2 million,” Cappello said. “This vehicle out here is irreplaceable for us.”

Cappello said if the truck is deemed to be totaled, the payout to the department would not be enough to even cover the down payment on a new truck.

“We would be mostly likely permanently out of a fire truck for quite a few years unless we file for a grant through the federal government or we hit the lottery,” Cappello said.

If the truck is fixable, Cappello said it would take a full year to get it serviceable again. If the truck company finds additional damage, those repairs could take even longer.

Despite waiting for answers on the cost of the accident, Cappello said he’s glad his crew took action to avoid a life-threatening crash.

“Everybody’s upset that the truck got wrecked,” Cappello said. “But life wasn’t lost.”

Cappello said the department will need mutual aid in its service area, but he said surrounding departments have been happy to help.