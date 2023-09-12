HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County is set to receive millions of dollars for drinking water projects after being awarded a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

On Tuesday, TDEC announced 20 grants totaling more than $63 million were being awarded to cities and counties across the state from Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan (ARPA) fund. The grants were awarded to assist in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, a release from TDEC stated.

Hawkins County was listed by TDEC as a recipient to be awarded $4,865,481. Of the 20 grants announced Tuesday, Hawkins County’s was the third largest.

TDEC reports the non-collaborative grant (meaning Hawkins County is the sole entity to receive the funds) will be put toward the county’s development of comprehensive Asset Management Plans to address critical needs.

“Hawkins County’s projects include 10 drinking water projects that will address critical needs and non-compliance issues across seven utility districts,” TDEC stated.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the funding for the water projects was crucial to improving infrastructure across the state.

“We commend the communities who have gone through the application process and acquired these grants,” Lee said in the release. “The grants are funding important water infrastructure across our state, and we look forward to the improvements this process will bring.”