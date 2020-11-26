Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scammers impersonating deputies, sheriff

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a phone scam that involves scammers impersonating deputies and the sheriff.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the scammer will call county residents and pretend to either be a Hawkins County deputy or Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

The scammer will then tell the victim of the scam that they have out-of-state warrants for arrests on the victims.

The release says the scammers will claim the warrants are from offenses that the person has been charged with in recent months.

The scammers then request Social Security information and sometimes recommend bond payments be made either by credit cards or money cards that can be bought at stores like CVS or Walmart.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement will never conduct any action like this and warns the public to hang up if they get a call like this. If you do receive a call similar to the one described above, you are asked to report it to local authorities.