ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who currently has several felony warrants.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Misty Michelle Sabins is wanted for multiple non-violent felony warrants.

Sabins is:

41 years of age

Born on 06/08/1981

Is five feet tall

Weighs 162 pounds

Has black hair

Blue eyes

The post does not specify what the warrants are for, but the office asks that anyone who may have information on her whereabouts contacts the HCSO at (423) 272-7121.

The office also states that you may relay any information to your local law enforcement agency.