HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police continue to search for two suspects who escaped a police pursuit after fleeing the scene on foot.

According to a post from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police pursued a vehicle in Mount Carmel due to a “possible drug investigation.” The pursuit reached west Kingsport.

Police arrested the driver, but two suspects — a male passenger and female passenger — reportedly fled the scene on foot. Officers believe they have a “significant amount of drugs in a backpack.”





Images of a suspect who allegedly fled the scene following a police pursuit. PHOTOS: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts should call central dispatch at 423-272-7121 to pass the tips on to Deputy Ricky Begley.