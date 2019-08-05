Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery at Carters Valley convenience store

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened Friday at a convenience store along Carters Valley Road.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Valley Mart store at 6125 Carters Valley Rd.

The victim told deputies that a man entered the store, pulled a long knife, and told her to give him the money. She said she gave the robber all the cash in the register.

The victim said the electricity was out at the time of the robbery but the store was still open.

According to the sheriff’s office report, the robber was described as a “male subject with light dark skin” between 5’8″ and 5’11” who was wearing a mask, long sleeve shirt, and black biker gloves.

It is unclear how much money the robber got away with.

The sheriff’s office says an arrest hasn’t been made.