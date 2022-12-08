ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school resource officer (SRO) that a girl was being monitored for having an elevated heart rate.

The SRO returned to the nurse’s office later when another student arrived throwing up with similar vitals as the first student.

School administrators soon searched a student’s backpack and reportedly found three wrapped cookies, two vape pens and one THC cartridge. The student “appeared to be under the influence,” Lawson said in a news release.

The principal took one of the cookies to the nurse’s office, where one student reportedly confirmed she had eaten one given to her by another classmate.

Parents took the two students to the hospital for further monitoring, and Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the remaining cookies were confiscated by law enforcement for testing.

“Tox screening on the cookies has not been received as of this morning,” Hixson said in a news release. “School-level discipline has been administered, with additional discipline and/or charges pending results of the tox screen.”

The incident remains under investigation.