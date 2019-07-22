Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Man charged after being found in basement with dead body

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged after he was found in a basement with a decomposing body.

According to a release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, Robert Eric Stine was found in the basement of another person’s home after deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle with a trailer in the Church Hill area.

Deputies arrived and found the basement door had been forced open.

Once inside, authorities made contact with Stine and found the dead body of a man.

The release says the body of the man appeared to have been dead for an extended period of time.

An autopsy has been ordered, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Reports from Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department say that Stine admitted to officials that he had gone into the residence multiple times and taken ammunition, a pellet pistol, a television, a belt buckle and a leather gun holster.

Stine was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and failure to report the discovery of a dead body.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.