HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are looking into a series of fires that they say look suspicious.

A Facebook post from Carter’s Valley Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday said crews from multiple agencies responded to three concerning fires on Tuesday:

9:44 p.m. – A large barn fire involving 200 round hay bales, 100 square hay bales and farming equipment on Caney Valley Loop.

10:58 p.m. – A second fire contained by crews on Dry Gap Road.

11:34 p.m. – A fire involving an abandoned trailer on Hickory Grove Road.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed that his deputies are investigating the incidents and said the fires seem suspicious. As of Thursday, however, Lawson said his office didn’t have any information to release on the matter. Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said agency fire investigators are assisting HCSO.