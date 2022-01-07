Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Dogs repeatedly attacking livestock leads to man’s arrest

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A string of dog attacks against livestock led Hawkins County authorities to arrest one man on Wednesday.

Arrest records show that Dylan Charles Turner, 23, of Rogersville, is facing two separate charges, including allowing animals to run at large and vandalism over $1,000.

The arrest stems from multiple reports of a group of dogs ravaging farm animals in the Rogersville area.

A Nov. 26 report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office revealed that police responded to a scene after a calf endured an attack by three black dogs.

No further details regarding the case have been released.