Hawkins Co. school board votes to keep 4th, 5th-grade teachers at Keplar Elementary this school year

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Board of Education has voted to keep 4th and 5th-grade teachers at Keplar Elementary School for the 2019-2020 school year.

The school board was considering bussing Keplar Elementary’s 4th and 5th graders to Hawkins Elementary come August.

In January the board will review data and vote again in March on whether 4th and 5th-grade teachers will remain at Keplar for the 2020-2021 school year.

