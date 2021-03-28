Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad responds to partially submerged vehicle, body recovered

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Sunday, severe weather dominated the region with flooding across the Tri-Cities, leading to a number of water rescues in Hawkins County.

Sunday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. the Hawkins County Rescue Squad was dispatched to the area of Housewright Hollow Road just off of Stanley Valley Road in reference to a vehicle in floodwater with someone possibly inside.

According to the information posted on the Rescue Squad’s Facebook page, they responded to the scene and found the vehicle was almost completely submerged in floodwater.

While trying to determine if anyone was inside, a resident nearby alerted officials to a person outside of the vehicle in the water.

Seven of the team members entered the floodwater to recover the individual and officials have determined that person was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

THP is currently investigating this incident. The driver has been identified as 61-year-old Donna Adams of Surgoinsville.

According to a THP report, Adams was traveling eastbound on Housewright Hollow Road at when the vehicle left the left side of the roadway into Big Creek. The vehicle was then swept away downstream under the bridge at Hickman Hollow

Adams was swept out of the rear passenger side window and was found partially submerged approximately 20 yards from the vehicle.

According to THP, It is believed that the driver had drown.