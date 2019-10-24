UPDATE: Man’s body recovered from Holston River in Surgoinsville

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.) – Authorities say the body of a man was found in the Holston River at Surgoinsville after a search.

According to Hawkins County Rescue Squad 1st Lt. Corey Young, the Surgoinsville Police Department requested the squad help after a vehicle was found in the water at the Surgoinsville River Front Park.

Young told News Channel 11 that crews used boats to gain access to the truck. He said the truck was in about 8-feet of water and 20-to-30 feet from the bank.

A diver from the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and a tow truck were able to remove the vehicle from the water.

No one was found inside the vehicle.

Young said that once the vehicle was on the bank, the rescue squad switched its efforts to a water search of the area for anyone who may have been in the vehicle.

According to Young, a male individual was “recovered” from the river at about 4:06 p.m.

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad have confirmed they have recovered a body from the river near the Surgoinsville River Front Park Boat Ramp.

Authorities told News Channel 11 they were still working to identify the person found in the river.

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A post by officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad said they responded to a report of a truck in the water at a boat ramp.

That truck was recovered from the water at the Surgoinsville River Front Park Boat Ramp just before 12:30 on Thursday afternoon.

Crews said they didn’t find anyone in the truck and are actively searching the water.

Officials with several life-saving crews, EMS and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

