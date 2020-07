Courtesy of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad via Facebook

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Junior members of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad are hosting a car wash fundraiser from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials posted on social media that those who wish to support the squad may stop by the station located at 955 East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville.

To get your car washed will cost you $5, for any sports utility vehicles, trucks or vans, the rescue squad is charging $10.