HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County children were safely rescued from a stranded school bus on Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, a bus with children on it was surrounded by floodwater, prompting a water rescue.

All children were removed from the bus by rescuers and taken to Saint Clair School. No one was injured, according to the rescue squad. The rescue squad also expressed their thanks to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for helping with transportation of the students.

Hawkins County Director of Schools apologized to parents in a Facebook post shortly after noon on Thursday for the decision to run schools on a two-hour delay rather than closing schools due to inclement weather.

Hixson wrote that initial radar and predictions indicated that the rainfall would not be so serious in Hawkins County, bus routes were pre-driven ahead of the delayed schedule.

“Please know we always try to make the safest decisions possible, and truly thought we were going to be able to run school today safely, following the delay,” Hixson wrote.

According to Hixson, Hawkins County Schools will be closed Friday due to the weather.

The rescue squad also stated earlier Thursday that part of Highway 113 was shut down due to flooding. However, as of 11:15 a.m., the highway had been reopened.

On Wednesday, a man was rescued from floodwaters along Stanley Valley Road after his truck was carried a half-mile downstream. The driver had attempted to cross a bridge when the truck was swept away. He was ultimately rescued after crews were able to get a raft out to the vehicle.

