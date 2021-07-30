Hawkins Co. probation officer sentenced to nearly one year of probation after female inmate complains of sexual advances

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Hawkins County probation officer has been sentenced 11 months and 29 days of probation after a female client filed a complaint saying he was making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

According to court records, 84-year-old Charles “Chuck” Tilford Holt pleaded guilty Monday, July 26 to one count of attempted official misconduct — a Class A misdemeanor.

This came after a Hawkins County Jail inmate, who alleged Holt previously made unwanted advances toward her while serving as her probation officer, filed an official complaint.

The complainant agreed to wear audio and video recording devices during a probation meeting, according to the court documents.

On the recording, the client reportedly asked Holt if she would be violated because of a new arrest she received on probation.

Holt responded to her that “she meant too much to him to violate her.” He then gave the client $25 and food before meeting with other probationers as she waited.

Court records said, “After continued conversations, Holt told [the client] to ‘sit right there’ in a seat near him. Holt moved his chair closer to [the client]. Holt asked [her] if she would stop using drugs and they discussed possible placement in a rehab facility. During the meeting, [the client] appeared upset and agitated. Holt moved closer to [her] and told her to be calm. Holt positioned his chair with his legs touching or near touching [her] and placed both hands on [her legs].”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents then entered the room, and Holt stated that he had only known the client for a month and gave her money because she had said she needed help.

Holt admitted to giving the client car rides, providing her with a cellphone and not drug testing her.

He denied placing his hands on her “on purpose.”

The next day, Holt admitted to having “past sexual feelings toward [the client] but denied having sexual feelings for her when his hands were allegedly on her leg(s).”

As a part of the plea deal, the state demanded Holt not be an elected or appointed person in any branch.

Holt’s probation is set to end on July 25, 2022.