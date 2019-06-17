Hawkins Co. man arrested on drug charges after breaking into house for coffee

NOTE: A previous version of this story featured an incorrect mugshot from the Hawkins County Jail. The story now features the correct mugshot.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County deputies arrested a man accused of aggravated burglary and possession of drugs Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor of the Rogersville home that was allegedly burglarized saw the man enter the home through the kitchen window.

Deputies spoke with the owner of the home, who said that the neighbor told her that Shane Douglas Hall had been over at her home asking for coffee before stating that he would go to the victim’s home to get some.

The neighbor told Hall that the owner of the home was not home and that he should not go over there.

The report says that Hall replied saying he did not care and was going to get food and coffee.

The neighbor told deputies that she then saw Hall circle around the home and enter through the kitchen window before coming back with coffee and other food.

The neighbor then told Hall that she was going to call the police, and he left on foot.

Deputies then found Hall walking down Highway 11 West and arrested him.

Authorities searched a bag in his pocket and found 3 syringes, a black spoon and crushed pills.

Hall was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of Schedule 2 narcotics.