Hawkins Co. man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend’s father in head with BB gun

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after deputies say he shot the father of his girlfriend in the head with a BB gun.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from a TJ Bernard, who told them he had gone to a home on Light Road in Rogersville to pick up his daughter when Michael Brandon Dykes came outside.

Dykes told deputies that Bernard said he was not looking for his daughter, but he was looking for him and told him he had something for him and held up a large knife.

Dykes told deputies that he went inside and retrieved a BB gun and shot Bernard because of the knife and threat.

Deputies reportedly saw a mark on Bernard’s head from where he was shot by the BB gun.

The report says Bernard told deputies that he had showed up at the home to look for his daughter, but Dykes came outside and told Bernard that he had something for him, then shot him with the BB gun.

Deputies reportedly told Dykes that due to his retreating into the home and reemerging with the BB gun and shooting Bernard, he was being placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.

Dykes also had an active warrant out of Hawkins County for aggravated assault.

Dykes was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.