Hawkins Co. man accused of kidnapping, beating girlfriend for hours

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County man was arrested after authorities say he assaulted and kidnapped his girlfriend.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Lee Murrell, 27 of Byrd Creek Road.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, Murrell assaulted his girlfriend on Sept. 6 on Spruce Pine Road. A deputy observed multiple bruises on the woman, including on both of her arms, her left shoulder, her back, and around her neck. The deputy reported that the woman’s face was “so swollen and bruised that her eyes were almost swollen shut.”

The woman told the deputy that the beating went on for hours and that Murrell had held a piece of glass to her throat and threatened to kill her. She also said he took her phone and car keys so she couldn’t leave or call for help.

Murrell was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. His next court date is set for Sept. 23.