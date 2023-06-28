ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders in Hawkins County are working to be heard ahead of Governor Bill Lee’s special session on public safety.

On Monday, the Hawkins County Commission unanimously approved a resolution, “requesting the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee to preserve the Fundamental Right of Tennesseans to Keep and Bear Arms.”

“It’s very clear and very simple that Hawkins County, we oppose any red flag laws, and we think we need to focus on the root cause,” Commissioner Robert Palmer told News Channel 11.

Red flag laws, also known as Extreme Risk Protection Orders, allow courts and law enforcement to restrict access to firearms for people deemed dangerous.

The resolution also urges the legislature to focus on mental health care rather than gun control. Palmer, who wrote the resolution, said he’d like to see improved mental healthcare in the region.

“It’s no secret that people are having delayed treatment, waiting many days before they can even get in to see a provider,” said Palmer. “As I stated in the resolution, you do have better enforcement of existing gun laws, mental health treatment and provide greater mental health services.”

Photo: State Representative Gary Hicks spoke with News Channel 11 regarding the upcoming special session. (WJHL Photo)

State Representative Gary Hicks echoed the commission’s position on the cause of gun violence.

“It’s not the gun, we know that. It is the person holding the gun,” Hicks told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

He said whatever comes out of the special session has to balance public safety with Second Amendment rights.

“I think the main thing for us as we go into special session is that we want to make sure we’re not trampling on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Hicks.

Hicks said when he returns to Nashville, he’d like to focus on helping schools improve mental health services so they can identify potential safety threats early on.

“Being able to pick up on that early but not just about picking it up but being able to help those folks get out of the situations that they’re in and the mental thoughts that they have,” said Hicks.