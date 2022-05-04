HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to an overwhelming number of animals at the Hawkins County Humane Society, the animal rescue organization announced Tuesday night that it has lowered the rates to adopt dogs and cats.

A post on Facebook stated that all spayed and neutered dogs will now be $50, and all fixed cats can find a home for $25. All are up-to-date on vaccinations.

The Hawkins County Humane Society is located at 5180 Highway 11W in Rogersville, TN. For more information, call 423-272-6538 or visit the Facebook page by clicking here.

In past interviews, News Channel 11 learned that while kitten season runs from May to August, the season has expanded to last as long as November.

The Hawkins County Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not euthanize the animals in its care. Before lowering its rates, dog adoption fees ran at $80, and cat adoption fees ran at $40.