HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A house in Hawkins County collapsed Thursday as heavy rainfall battered the county and flooded roadways.

Officials are on the scene along Grassy Valley Road where a home has received visible damage. Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jamie Miller said no injuries were reported at the scene.

Photo: WJHL/Nick Dugan

Photo: WJHL/Nick Dugan

The owner of the home spoke with News Channel 11’s crew at the scene. He said both he and his son were able to get out of the house before it collapsed.

According to the owner, the water ran beneath the 3-story home and caused the collapse.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad informed News Channel 11 that the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency contacted them so the people involved in the collapse could be sheltered at the squad’s station until the Red Cross can assist them.

Earlier Thursday, a Hawkins County school bus was stranded in floodwaters along Bulls Gap Saint Clair Rd. The children aboard the bus were safely rescued and transported to a nearby school.

Hawkins County Schools announced the district will be closed Friday due to the weather.

